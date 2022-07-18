Healing CBD Infused Lip Balm

Made with coconut oil and cocoa butter, this lip balm hydrates your lips naturally and leaves them feeling soft and lush. Ultra-hydrating coconut oil and cocoa seed butter work together to provide a luxuriously hydrating balm to keep your lips smooth all day! We add in Peppermint oil for natural fragrance, and CBD oil to lock in moisture. Say goodbye to dry and chapped lips, this lip balm’s ingredients work to moisturize and hydrate your lips for all-day comfort!



Directions

Apply a thin layer to lips. Repeat as many times as needed.



Key Ingredients

Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter



Key Benefits

No Artificial Fragrances

No Artificial Preservatives

No Artificial Colors

No Mineral Oil

No Sulfates

No Petrochemicals

Paraben Free

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

No Fillers

100% Natural



Pair with our Hydrating CBD Body Lotion for total body moisture.