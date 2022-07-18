About this product
Made with coconut oil and cocoa butter, this lip balm hydrates your lips naturally and leaves them feeling soft and lush. Ultra-hydrating coconut oil and cocoa seed butter work together to provide a luxuriously hydrating balm to keep your lips smooth all day! We add in Peppermint oil for natural fragrance, and CBD oil to lock in moisture. Say goodbye to dry and chapped lips, this lip balm’s ingredients work to moisturize and hydrate your lips for all-day comfort!
Directions
Apply a thin layer to lips. Repeat as many times as needed.
Key Ingredients
Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter
Key Benefits
No Artificial Fragrances
No Artificial Preservatives
No Artificial Colors
No Mineral Oil
No Sulfates
No Petrochemicals
Paraben Free
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
No Fillers
100% Natural
