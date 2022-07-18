Deeply Nourish with CBD Hand + Foot Cream

This rich, nutrient-dense hand and foot cream contains whipped Shea Butter and luxurious oils and extracts. This combination of key ingredients helps to deeply nourish and moisturize hands and feet, leaving them soft and supple -- even in the harshest conditions. Bring it with you and reapply as needed to ensure your hands and feet are getting the moisture they desperately need!



Whether your hands are naturally dry, suffering from seasonal dryness, or they're cracking due to constant hand-washing, the A88CBD Hand + Foot Cream is the solution you've been looking for.



Directions

Apply liberally and massage into dry, irritated hands and feet. Repeat as needed throughout the day.



Key Ingredients

Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Vitis Vinifera (Grapeseed) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Copaifera Officinalis (Copaiba) Oil, and Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil



Key Benefits

Ultra-hydrating, non-greasy

No parabens, phthalates, sulfates or aluminum

Vegan

Gluten Free

Cruelty Free



This luxurious CBD hand + foot cream is a perfect pair with A88CBD's Hydrating Body Lotion!