Our Muscle Rub packs a punch with 500mg of CBD and 23 essential oils. The aloe vera-based gel provides both a warming and cooling sensation on the skin that doesn’t leave a tacky residue, and absorbs well. So lay back, close your eyes, and start dreaming about your next adventure.
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.