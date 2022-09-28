About this product
Our “never stop or slow down” attitude means we need a little help keeping ourselves tuned up. Luckily, cooling peppermint comes together with smooth avocado oil and pure hemp CBD to deliver a concentrated boost to your daily (or nightly) routine.
About this brand
Ablis CBD
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.