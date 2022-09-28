About this product
Your new go-to performance supporter, MCT oil helps both inside and out. Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are an instant source of Keto-friendly brain energy! Whether you add it to your bulletproof coffee or throw it in your afternoon shake, you’re getting an easy-to-absorb superfuel. Plus, our MCT oil is infused with pure hemp CBD. It also happens to be the perfect consistency for deep-tissue massage.
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.