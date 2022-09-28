Your new go-to performance supporter, MCT oil helps both inside and out. Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are an instant source of Keto-friendly brain energy! Whether you add it to your bulletproof coffee or throw it in your afternoon shake, you’re getting an easy-to-absorb superfuel. Plus, our MCT oil is infused with pure hemp CBD. It also happens to be the perfect consistency for deep-tissue massage.



