If you’re a no-fuss, skip-the-bells-and-whistles kind of person, the MCT Oil Concentrate is minimalism at its finest. Keto and Paleo-approved, the convenient 1oz dropper bottle packs the power of 2000mg of CBD. Plus, it’s taste-free and THC-free. Add a dropper to your favorite dressings, shakes, and smoothies. Throw the bottle in your climbing bag or backpack to support your active lifestyle. It’s perfect for on-the-go.
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.