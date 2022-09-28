If you’re a no-fuss, skip-the-bells-and-whistles kind of person, the MCT Oil Concentrate is minimalism at its finest. Keto and Paleo-approved, the convenient 1oz dropper bottle packs the power of 2000mg of CBD. Plus, it’s taste-free and THC-free. Add a dropper to your favorite dressings, shakes, and smoothies. Throw the bottle in your climbing bag or backpack to support your active lifestyle. It’s perfect for on-the-go.