About this product
Sometimes you need to bust out the MCT oil mid-adventure so you can crush the last few miles. Our squeeze packets are sized conveniently for on-the-go, because we don’t think anything should stand between you and your next PR.
About this brand
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.