About this product
Whether you’re unwinding at basecamp or you’ve hit a (proverbial) wall midway through your hike or climb, the squeeze packet lets you bring the benefits of our muscle rub with you wherever you’re adventuring. We recommend keeping a packet in all the essential places––gym bag, car, camping gear, you get the idea.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ablis CBD
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.