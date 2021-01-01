About this product

In response to New York’s recent passage of the Compassionate Care Act (CCA), Abrams Fensterman has launched the Medical Marijuana Law Group, a suite of integrated legal services that efficiently and effectively address the myriad legal needs of the burgeoning medical marijuana industry.



Lead by a team of senior attorneys who, on their own, are of the most well regarded professionals in their respective fields, the Medical Marijuana Law Group delivers a unique array of comprehensive, sophisticated and robust legal services that are increasingly important to those involved in the legal marijuana business.



Our expertise in healthcare regulation, business formation, financing, mergers & acquisitions, investment fund formation, licensing, employment and civil/criminal litigation can be accessed individually or in unique combinations by clients who are directly involved or simply interfacing with various aspects of the medical marijuana industry.