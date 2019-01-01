Abraxian Glassware
Quality Re-defined.
About Abraxian Glassware
Purveyors of the worlds finest hand-blown Borosilicate glass, Bongs and accessories. Each Abraxian piece is hand formed using traditional glass blowing techniques.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Purveyors of the worlds finest hand-blown Borosilicate glass, Bongs and accessories. Each Abraxian piece is hand formed using traditional glass blowing techniques.