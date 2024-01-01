ABX - Biscotti Sundae Badder - 1g

by ABX AbsoluteXtracts
HybridTHC —CBD —
Biscotti Sundae | Indica Hybrid | [GMO x (Sundae Driver x Biscotti)] | “Fuel-Doused Vanilla Gelato”

Biscotti Sundae is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Biscotti. This strain is a creation of Rythm, a brand known for producing high-quality cannabis products. Biscotti Sundae is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Biscotti Sundae effects include relaxed, sleepy, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Biscotti Sundae when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Rythm, Biscotti Sundae features flavors like sweet, tropical, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Biscotti Sundae typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Biscotti Sundae is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel relaxed and sleepy. This strain also has a blissful and arousing effect that can help you enjoy a romantic night or a dreamy state. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Biscotti Sundae, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

