About this product
ABX - Blueberry Pie Badder - 1g
ABX AbsoluteXtractsBadder
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10002270
- CA, US: CDPH-10004584
Notice a problem?Report this item