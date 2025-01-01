About this product
ABX - Cherry Gas Badder - 1g
ABX AbsoluteXtractsBadder
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Cherry Gas is a hybrid weed strain bred by Happy Dreams Genetics and Maven Genetics made from a genetic cross between (Triple OG x Humboldt Gelato) x Cherry Frosting. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Gas is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers, and features flavors like diesel, citrus, and cherry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10002270
- CA, US: CDPH-10004584
