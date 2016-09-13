About this product
ABX - Elderberry Sleepy Time Solventless + CBN Gummies - 100mg
ABX AbsoluteXtractsGummies
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
Elderberry Kush is a 55% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Green Devil Genetics in Spain. A cross between Edelweiss #3 and Dojaberry, Elderberry is a high THC strain that flowers in 50 to 55 days. Harvest for outdoor growers comes at the beginning of October with yields ranging from 300 to 650 grams per plant.
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10002270
- CA, US: CDPH-10004584
