AbsoluteXtracts (ABX) is the leader in top-shelf extracts with true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects.



ABX was founded in 2014 by industry pioneers in cultivation and extraction. We are committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products at everyday pricing. Visit abx.org for additional information.



Disclaimer:



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



AbsoluteXtracts CDPH-10002270 CDPH-10004584

