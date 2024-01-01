ABX - Papaya Cake Badder - 1g

by ABX AbsoluteXtracts
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Papaya Cake | Indica Hybrid | [Wedding Cake x Papaya] | “Gas Infused Guava Croissant”

About this strain

Papaya Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG. Papaya Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Papaya Cake effects include relaxation, drowsiness, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Papaya Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Mad Cow Genetics, Papaya Cake features tropical, mango, and apricot flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Papaya Cake typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand ABX AbsoluteXtracts
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
Shop products
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004584
Notice a problem?Report this item