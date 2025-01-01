About this product
ABX - Rainbow Sherbet Badder - 1g
ABX AbsoluteXtractsBadder
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
