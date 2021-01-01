Loading…
Logo for the brand AbsoluteXtracts

AbsoluteXtracts

50mg THC Soft Gels (20 count)

Product rating:

About this product

50mg Soft Gels - 20 capsules

Potent THC cannabis oil in an easy-to-consume, precisely-dosed soft gel capsule. Batch-to-batch consistency of active THC in a price-effective solution for everyday use. 50mg THC is considered a high dose for most experienced cannabis users.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!