AbsoluteXtracts
50mg THC Soft Gels (20 count)
Product rating:
About this product
50mg Soft Gels - 20 capsules
Potent THC cannabis oil in an easy-to-consume, precisely-dosed soft gel capsule. Batch-to-batch consistency of active THC in a price-effective solution for everyday use. 50mg THC is considered a high dose for most experienced cannabis users.
Potent THC cannabis oil in an easy-to-consume, precisely-dosed soft gel capsule. Batch-to-batch consistency of active THC in a price-effective solution for everyday use. 50mg THC is considered a high dose for most experienced cannabis users.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!