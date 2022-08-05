High potency cannabis oil in a precisely-dosed soft gel. Batch-to-batch consistency of active ingredients. Value pricing for everyday use. A whopping 100mg THC per capsule. **This is considered a high dose for even the most experienced cannabis users.** Includes MCT (coconut) oil to aid absorption. Also available in 25mg, 50mg, and 200mg THC capsules.
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.
