Sugar Biscuit, also known as “Sugar Biscuits” is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with Do-Si-Dos. The effects of Sugar Biscuit are strong and relaxing. Consumers say this strain delivers an intense cerebral high that calms your entire body and mind. When consumed in large doses, Sugar Biscuit may make you feel sleepy or sedated. The best time to enjoy this strain is during the evening when you have no other important tasks to complete. Because Sugar Biscuit is believed to have a high THC content of 21%, this strain is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers with a high tolerance for THC. The flavor profile of Sugar Biscuit is lemony and floral. You can expect a light citrus and flowery smells rounded out by a sugary sweetness. Sugar Biscuit is rated high by medical marijuana patients suffering from sleeplessness and mental stress. The dominant terpene in Sugar Biscuit is limonene, followed by caryophyllene and linalool. According to growers, this strain flowers into tall, lumpy nugs with mixed green foliage, burnt orange hairs, and average trichome coverage. Sugar Biscuits has an average flowering time of 70 days and produces an average yield size.
