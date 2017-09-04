ABX - Super Jack Badder - 1g

by ABX AbsoluteXtracts
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Super Jack | Sativa Hybrid | [GMO x (Jack Herer x Super Lemon Haze)] | “Lemon Cleaner and Pinesol”

Super Jack, also known as "Super Jack Herer" and "Super Silver Jack," is a sativa marijuana strain. Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.

ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004584
