Super Jack, also known as "Super Jack Herer" and "Super Silver Jack," is a sativa marijuana strain. Super Jack mixes Super Silver Haze with the illustrious Jack Herer to create a sweet, spiced blend with a rich buttery aroma. The potent effects spark creativity and provides an uplifting boost of energy. Super Jack is a great daytime strain that will calm any anxieties and propel you through your day.
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
- CA, US: CDPH-10002270
- CA, US: CDPH-10004584
