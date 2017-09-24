ABX - Tahoe OG Badder - 1g

by ABX AbsoluteXtracts
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Tahoe OG | Indica Hybrid | [SFV OG x OG] | “Fuel Soaked Tennis Balls”

About this strain

Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand ABX AbsoluteXtracts
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
Shop products
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004584
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.