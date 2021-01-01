Loading…
Logo for the brand AbsoluteXtracts

AbsoluteXtracts

All-Natural Gummies Chili Lime Piña 5mg (20 count)

About this product

Hybrid. Vegan, Gluten-Free, All-Natural Ingredients. 5mg THC/piece, 100mg THC total. Juicy, sun-ripened pineapple, spicy jalapeño, and tangy, bright notes of lime citrus.

Chili Lime Piña combines juicy, sun-ripened pineapple, spicy jalapeño, and tangy, bright notes of lime citrus. A craveable combination to satisfy the wildest taste buds. Latino-cuisine inspired delights, the perfect edition to spice up any summer block parties and cookouts.
