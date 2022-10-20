"Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.



Pink Pixie | Sativa Hybrid | [unknown Jack the Ripper cross]



“citrus-soaked pine needles”



Fans of Jack Herer strains will love the Pink Pixie. Pink Pixie is a Jack the Ripper cross (RIP subcool) that has all the expressions of Jack Herer with a little twist. Deep flavors of the classic lemon-pine that we love Jack for start this varietal with a unique purple influence that calms out the racy high and adds a floral berry to the profile."