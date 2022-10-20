About this product
"Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.
Pink Pixie | Sativa Hybrid | [unknown Jack the Ripper cross]
“citrus-soaked pine needles”
Fans of Jack Herer strains will love the Pink Pixie. Pink Pixie is a Jack the Ripper cross (RIP subcool) that has all the expressions of Jack Herer with a little twist. Deep flavors of the classic lemon-pine that we love Jack for start this varietal with a unique purple influence that calms out the racy high and adds a floral berry to the profile."
Pink Pixie | Sativa Hybrid | [unknown Jack the Ripper cross]
“citrus-soaked pine needles”
Fans of Jack Herer strains will love the Pink Pixie. Pink Pixie is a Jack the Ripper cross (RIP subcool) that has all the expressions of Jack Herer with a little twist. Deep flavors of the classic lemon-pine that we love Jack for start this varietal with a unique purple influence that calms out the racy high and adds a floral berry to the profile."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584