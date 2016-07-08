About this product
Welcome to the cigar lounge of the future, with the flavor of friendship and a beautiful view of the forest. The organic deliciousness of OG Sweet Backwood will ground you to the earth as you get lost in imagination and conversation. The tobacco essence adds a touch of sweet, reassuring nostalgia to a refreshing and invigorating getaway.
Product Details:
Name: OG Sweet Backwood
Organoleptics: Herbal, Spicy, Skunky
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Myrcene, B-caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Alpha-Bisabolol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Phellandrene, Alpha-Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Alpha-Terpineol, Beta-Pinene, Camphene, Camphor, Caryophyllene Oxide, Cis Ocimene, Citronellol, Delta-3-Carene, Eugenol, Farnesene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Gamma-Terpinene, Geraniol, Geranyl Acetate, Guaiene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Nerol, Nerolidol, P-Cymene, Sabinene Hydrate, Terpinolene, Trans-Ocimene, Valencene, Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Colorado Seed Inc. pays homage to new school and old school genetics in Cello Sweet OG. This cross combines DJ Short’s Flo, a living cannabis virtuoso, and Secret Garden OG, CO Seed’s Kush bomb, to create a connoisseur-quality strain with potency and dimension. With effects that range from cerebral to sedative, this strain contains movements like a symphony, rising into a meditative mind with a decrescendo into full-body relaxation.
Cello Sweet OG effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
