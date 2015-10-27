There’s no mystery here. First there will be strawberry. Then, you will cough. The taste isn’t the overbearing sweetness of a strawberry candy, it's more the tingling sensation you might experience when hiking downwind of a berry farm. Perhaps it’s this tender sweetness dancing across the taste buds that causes one to inhale a bit deeper, to hold a bit longer. The inevitable coughing fit is a small price to pay for extending the experience of experiencing a joy like Strawberry Cough. This blend is perfect for a morning session, an afternoon break, or a night out to make some new friends.



Product Details:



Name: Strawberry Cough

Organoleptic’s: Sweet, Strawberry, Floral, Herbal, Exotic

Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Beta-Myrcene, D-Limonene

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: No



Ingredients:



Valencene, Linalool, Farnesene, Alpha-Bisbolol, Alpha-Terpinene, Fenchol, Caryophyllene Oxide, Guaiol, Eugenol, Menthol, Cis-Ocimene, Cedrene, Isoborneol, Sabinene, Eucalyptol, Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.