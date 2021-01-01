ABV Cannabis Co.
Indica Relax Disposable Pen 300mg
About this product
ABV disposable 300mg vape pen is equipped with a metal body, a quartz glass oil chamber, a glass mouthpiece, a ceramic atomizer, and a 320mAh battery. Consumers should expect an easy draw and large plumes of vapor from our advanced disposable vape.
ABV oil recipe is a mixture of CO2-extracted cannabis oil and natural, strain-specific terpenes. Natural, strain-specific terpenes are added at a specific ratio to maintain consistency and increase flavor and effects.
