Transport yourself to the tropical island of Maui and experience iconic summer flavors like mango, pineapple, and hibiscus. Maui Wowie delicately steers waves of tropical fruit and flower flavors, and finishes with an earthy sensation. Along with paradise flavors, its components make it a great companion to get through the day in an excellent mood.
ACE ULTRA PREMIUM
Ace Ultra Premium is an unmatched cannabis brand striving to elevate industry standards through state-of-the-art engineering and pure manufacturing.
We make products representative of luxury, innovation, and efficiency. As a result, we have quickly generated an expansive following of new and experienced users who all have as much enthusiasm for our products as we do.
