Logo for the brand Aces Extracts

Aces Extracts

Energize Disposable Cartridge

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

Known for its sweet smell and flavor notes of pine and sage, this strain is complimented by an invigorating Terpinolene forward terpene blend. The perfect way to get you through a long day. Each Aces cartridge is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.

Durban Poison effects

Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
