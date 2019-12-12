Aces Extracts
About this product
Featuring notes of orange and citrus, this sweet-smelling strain is accompanied by a Myrcene forward terpene blend, known to stimulate your mind and arouse your curiosity. Each Aces vaporizing pen is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
