Uplift Disposable Pen

SativaTHC 18%CBD
1st Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 People’s Choice Vape
2nd Place CA Cannabis Cup 2018 Overall Vape

Derived from Super Lemon Haze, the zesty lemon flavor is accompanied by a Beta-Caryophyllene forward terpene blend, known for its happy and uplifting effects. Best enjoyed with friends. Each Aces vaporizing pen is filled with carefully crafted cannabis distillate, an exceptional tasting, smooth drawing product resulting from a proprietary extract and filtration method.

Super Lemon Haze effects

1,667 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
