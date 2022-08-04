Quality Strain Specific Cannabis extracts made using cold processed closed loop butane extraction and whole cannabis plants. The texture of our applesauce is a beautiful, gritty diamond rich batter full of terps. We produce both live and cured varieties. Available in multiple tasty strains to choose from, contact your local dispensary to see what they currently have!
Welcome to Achieve Concentrates, a quality cannabis extraction company with a wide variety of products available. At Achieve, we’ve set out to produce some of the most premium concentrates in the Arizona Marijuana market. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to set the standard for safety and achieving premium products. We are a small scale hand-crafted artisan extract company focused on quality VS mass production. We network with local growers to secure exotic boutique strains. At Achieve, we source quality cannabis and properly handle and process it every step of the way to create the cleanest, most potent extracts possible. We lab test all of our products to ensure potency, purity, and safety. We produce Arizona's PREMIUM concentrates for the patient, not the profit.
