About this product
Our Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is a highly potent strain specific full spectrum cannabis extract made from top quality, whole cured cannabis plants. RSO can be used therapeutically in a variety of ways, it can be ingested and applied topically as well. We produce RSO in multiple strains, contact your local dispensary to see what they currently have.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Achieve Concentrates
Welcome to Achieve Concentrates, a quality cannabis extraction company with a wide variety of products available. At Achieve, we’ve set out to produce some of the most premium concentrates in the Arizona Marijuana market. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to set the standard for safety and achieving premium products. We are a small scale hand-crafted artisan extract company focused on quality VS mass production. We network with local growers to secure exotic boutique strains. At Achieve, we source quality cannabis and properly handle and process it every step of the way to create the cleanest, most potent extracts possible. We lab test all of our products to ensure potency, purity, and safety. We produce Arizona's PREMIUM concentrates for the patient, not the profit.