How To Use CBD affects everybody differently, so finding your optimal serving size is critical to reaping the maximum benefit. We recommend starting “slow and low”. To start, use half of a dropper once to twice daily. After a week, slowly increase the amount you’re using until you achieve the desired effect. An optimal serving for most people will be about 1 to 2 droppers (mLs), 1 or 2 times per day.
Details Bottle volume: 30ml Serving size: 1ml Servings per container: 30 Store in a cool dark place.
Ingredients Organic Safflower Oil: Safflower oil contains long chain fatty acids making it more bioavailable than MCT oil so your body is able to absorb more from the high-quality hemp!
Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract: We use all parts of our organic hemp to formulate our oil, and keep the healthy fats that most companies strip away to create a truly full spectrum tincture.
We exist to redefine the CBD industry with unwavering transparency, quality, and sustainability, empowering consumers to make informed choices for their wellness journey while protecting the health of our planet. We craft CBD products that set new standards for excellence, integrity, and sustainability. We believe that by knowing better we do better, and that doing better isn’t just a moral stance; it is a strategic advantage that benefits people, the planet, and our products.