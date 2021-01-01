About this product

Ancient Earth® Organic meets USDA-NOP and the world's most stringent organic input standards for organic production. Ancient Earth Organic, naturally derived from a rare source of organic matter called leonardite, is a breakthrough long and short chain humic acid supplement that gives you the best of nature's benefits in a bottle! The specialized ingredients in this formula work together seamlessly and synergistically to maximize plant performance and optimize the yield of your plant. As always, we stand behind Ancient Earth with our 100% money back Grower Guarantee.