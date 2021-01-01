About this product

Mother Earth Super Tea Organic meets USDA-NOP and the world's most stringent organic input standards for organic production. If your blooming plants could talk, they'd tell you to feed them Mother Earth Super Tea Organic. They love the infusion of natural ingredients that comes from compost tea. That's why Mother Earth Super Tea Organic has long been a favorite of mega-croppers who want the maximum yield benefits of hydroponics gardening combined with the goodness that comes from compost derivatives. You're 100% guaranteed to get easy use and natural confidence when you use this grow room champion in your garden. And if flowers could talk, here's what they'd say: Give Us Mother Earth Super Tea Organic right away, today!