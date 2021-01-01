About this product

The 100% organic, comprehensive, one-part liquid fertilizer that is completely water-soluble, and ensures optimum growth cycles and predictable high yields. Iguana Juice Organic™ OIM Grow contains the essential elements in the precise ratios and concentrations necessary for strong rooting and vibrant vegetative growth. Iguana Juice Organic™ OIM Bloom has the precise ratios and concentrations of ingredients necessary for truly amazing, bud-bountiful yields. And it couldn’t be easier to use: Just measure at the label rate and pour, because it’s only one part.