Chinese Indica x Blueberry

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

The full-bodied fruity musk of these lime-green buds offers an accurate preview of China Berry’s flavor- sweet yet herbaceous, funky yet smooth. A worthy standard-bearer for the indicas in your rotation, this strain offers a gratifying smoke that leads to a deep body buzz and a mild euphoria that relaxes the mind without overpowering the senses.

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day.

