"King x King

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Pink Kush, a close relative of the vaunted OG Kush, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. Pink hairs overflowing through green buds are covered by a sugary coat of trichomes, giving this unique strain its lustrous appearance. Along with its sweet flavor comes notorious potency, medicinally powerful for eliminating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Effective even in small doses, Pink Kush is a staple strain that belongs in every enthusiast’s rotation.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

