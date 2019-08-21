Pink Kush Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

"King x King

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Pink Kush, a close relative of the vaunted OG Kush, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. Pink hairs overflowing through green buds are covered by a sugary coat of trichomes, giving this unique strain its lustrous appearance. Along with its sweet flavor comes notorious potency, medicinally powerful for eliminating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Effective even in small doses, Pink Kush is a staple strain that belongs in every enthusiast’s rotation.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
