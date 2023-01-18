Superfood for Super Smart Wellness Seekers



A.F.C full-spectrum hemp kief and 6 organically grown superfood mushrooms for a massive myco-powered immunity boost rich in cannabinoids and terpenes. Comes in easy to swallow capsules packaged in a very meta container made of biodegradable mushroom material. Immune System Support & Energy — perfect for daytime use.



Formulated with minimally processed dry sieve keif.



Each capsule is packed with just the right amount of intact trichomes to deliver a consistent level of CBD, as well as the full range of compounds blended with six different species of beneficial mushrooms.



The Details

Myco = Magnificent Mushrooms. Our blend of 6 mushrooms is gluten free, organically grown, and packaged sustainably.



Ancient Agarikon to calm inflammation and open airways



Mighty Cordyceps for sharp wits and staying power



Calming Lion’s Mane for daily stresses



Versatile Reishi for a clear mind and allergy relief



Earthy Chaga for a full-body boost



Vigilant Turkey Tail to fight sickness and promote digestion



Suggested Use: Take 1-3 Capsules daily, or as directed by your healthcare practitioner.

Servings Per Container: 60 Capsule Jar

Servings Size: 1 capsule = 10mg CBD + 470mg Mushroom Blend

Bottle Size: 1oz/28g



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Solventless Hemp Kief (aerial parts), Vegan Capsules, Mushroom Blend (agarikon, chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, turkey tail) Tapioca Starch



Terpines in our extract: Beta-myrcene, Alpha-bisabolol, Linalool, Beta-caryophylleneGuaiol, Alpha-humulene, P-cymene, Camphene, Beta-pinene, Eucalyptol, Alpha-pinene, D-Limonene, Cis-beta-ocimene, Terpinolene



**This product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol that does not exceed .3% on a dry weight basis.



Note: We hope you enjoy the packaging and re-use the jar to store flower, spices or whatever your heart desires. We included a Boveda gift for 2-way humidity control.



STORAGE: Store in a cool, dark and dry place, or in the accompanying (very cool) mushroom material box. Keep it where you will use it daily!!!



General Warning: Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your physician before use. Keep out of the reach of children.



The following statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consume responsibly.