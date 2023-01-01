We believe that cannabis is a positive force for change today. We are A.F.C – Advocates for Cannabis, creators of Products for Change – science-led, quality-obsessed, full-spectrum CBD products for people and pets.



We start with better seeds and better seed genetics.

All A.F.C hemp oil is sun grown and derived from superior seeds Certified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture as consistently low in THC. Ensured Non-GMO, vegan, kosher, cruelty free and free from metals and pesticides.



We create a full-spectrum, product without compromise.

Every AFC product uses the whole-spectrum hemp extract — the arial parts of the hemp flower, not simply the seeds and stalks. This means that CBD together with other compounds can support the body more fully than the isolated CBD molecule.



We believe in transparency, from seed to sail, soil to oil.

Quality controlled and rigorously tested multiple times at all stages of their journey from seed to extraction to bottling. Assured to be pure and true to our Purity & Potency Promise.



We use better science to develop better product.

Our products are CO2 extracted and manufactured in an (cGMP) Current Good Manufacturing Practice certified facility in the U.S. to extract the good stuff from our good hemp in a clean, non-toxic way.

