Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
