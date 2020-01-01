 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Aficionado

Founded in Northern California's Emerald Triangle region, Aficionado has been custom tailoring highly exclusive designer cannabis for a small group of private clients ​for over 20 years. ​By uniting legendary heirloom genetics and visionary artisanship, Aficionado exemplifies the Emerald Triangle tradition of crafting boutique cannabis that must be, at once, exceptionally bold and refined. Strictly produced in limited numbers and characterized by unparalleled quality- our exclusive varieties are reserved only for the most serious connoisseurs.

