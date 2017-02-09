Loading…
Logo for the brand Agri-Med

Agri-Med

Thaidal Wave

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Tidal Wave effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
