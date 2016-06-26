ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.1 141 reviews

Thai

aka Thai Stick, Thailand

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 141 reviews

Thai

Thai refers to a cannabis variety that grows natively in Thailand and was brought to the U.S. in the 70s and 80s. This pure sativa landrace is sometimes called “Thai Sticks” because of the way its buds are traditionally dried and tied into long sticks. This original Thai variety has given rise to many strains we commonly see on the market today, including Voodoo, Juicy Fruit, and the classic Haze. Thai induces powerful but comfortable effects and has a distinct fruity, citrus aroma. This strain is a challenge for growers outside tropical climates, but greenhouse gardens make this grow possible for experts patient enough for Thai’s long growth cycle and slow flowering.

Effects

92 people reported 645 effects
Happy 58%
Energetic 51%
Relaxed 51%
Focused 50%
Uplifted 45%
Stress 31%
Depression 28%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 17%
Anxiety 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

141

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Thai
First strain child
Thai Girl
child
Second strain child
Eagle Bill
child

Products with Thai

