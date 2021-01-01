About this product

AiroPod Artisan CBD Series .5g Cartridge



Enter the fluid cosmos with Artisan CBD Series Cosmic Karma. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, Cosmic Karma brings you a balanced aura of good vibrations radiating from the stars. As you inhale, feel in alignment with the megacosm as you taste sweet ripe raspberries and warm cozy vanilla creme. As you exhale, feel a blended experience of uplifted sedation and mellow elevation as the comforting aromas swirl the room.