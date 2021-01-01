Loading…
Logo for the brand AirVape

AirVape

The Rocket Grinder

About this product

Grind your herbs with the most sophisticated grinder on the market today. Carry your herbs around in the most discrete way, on your keychain. Fill up your vaporizer with herbs without spill, right to the heating chamber. Yes! Taking off the mouthpiece doesn't only allow you to fill up a chamber, it is also a one-hitter pipe, for extra convenience on-the-go. Just another reason to not forget your keychain at home!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!