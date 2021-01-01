Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Sour Diesel

by Ajoya
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Ajoya
Ajoya
Shop products
Everyone is unique – We see the world differently, we interact with it our own way, and however we experience the world, Ajoya brings us all together. Ajoya is the unseen bond between individuals of all types, localities, colors, and personalities.

Whether you’re spending time with friends, making new ones or enjoying your own ritual, Ajoya is here to enhance the experience.