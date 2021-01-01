Loading…

We infuse Water and CBD in a special way... to create a truly exceptional water. Great tasting electrolyte-rich water. No flavor, sugar or artificial anything. Even natural oils have a resistance to mixing with water. However, we’ve created a way to blend them beautifully, utilizing nano-size compounds of CBD, CBDA, and CBG + electrolytes for enhanced absorption in the body. The spirit of Akeso, Greek goddess of healing, in every drop.