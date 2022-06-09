Akeso Water contains real Broad Spectrum CBD from Organic Hemp. Provides 100% product transparency verified by blockchain based platform via on-pack QR code. Akeso is ultra-purified through micro-filtration, reverse osmosis and ultraviolet exposure.



Akeso is rich in nano-sized electrolytes and broad spectrum cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG and CBDA for maximum absorption. Contains NO sugar, calories or anything artificial.