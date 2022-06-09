Akeso Water - Hemp Powered Hydration (16.9oz Bottle)
Akeso Water contains real Broad Spectrum CBD from Organic Hemp. Provides 100% product transparency verified by blockchain based platform via on-pack QR code. Akeso is ultra-purified through micro-filtration, reverse osmosis and ultraviolet exposure.
Akeso is rich in nano-sized electrolytes and broad spectrum cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG and CBDA for maximum absorption. Contains NO sugar, calories or anything artificial.
Akeso CBD Water. Hemp Powered Hydration for Mind and Body™
We infuse Water and CBD in a special way... to create a truly exceptional water. Great tasting electrolyte-rich water. No flavor, sugar or artificial anything. Even natural oils have a resistance to mixing with water. However, we’ve created a way to blend them beautifully, utilizing nano-size compounds of CBD, CBDA, and CBG + electrolytes for enhanced absorption in the body. The spirit of Akeso, Greek goddess of healing, in every drop.